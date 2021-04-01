Sammlung Wemhöner – Sehnsucht und Fall (Book)













The exhibition »Sehnsucht und Fall« (Longing and Fall), curated by Philipp Bollmann, shows video works from the Wemhöner Collection. At Kunstsaele Berlin, in rooms that were specially modified for the show, videos by Isaac Julien, Bianca Kennedy, Masbedo,

Hans Op de Beeck, Alexandra Ranner, and Erik Schmidt were presented in one to three-channel installations.



The selected pieces take up essential motives of love, impermanence, nature, mythology, and globalization in different ways and put them in the context of culture and society.









