Sammlung Wemhöner – Sehnsucht und Fall (Book)
Neue Gestaltung
About the project 

The exhibition »Sehnsucht und Fall« (Longing and Fall), curated by Philipp Bollmann, shows video works from the Wemhöner Collection. At Kunstsaele Berlin, in rooms that were specially modified for the show, videos by Isaac Julien, Bianca Kennedy, Masbedo,
Hans Op de Beeck, Alexandra Ranner, and Erik Schmidt were presented in one to three-channel installations.

The selected pieces take up essential motives of love, impermanence, nature, mythology, and globalization in different ways and put them in the context of culture and society.


Neue Gestaltung

    Neue Gestaltung Berlin, Germany

    Designed by the Berlin-based agency Neue Gestaltung, the exhibition catalog »Sehnsucht und Fall« (Longing and Fall), curated by Philipp Bollmann,
