Foot Locker . Togetherness campaign 2020
10/29/2020
For the Foot Locker Europe campaign 2020 I created a series of artworks dealing with the topic of "togetherness".
Together and not against each other :)
#unity #peace&love #createtogether #getinspired #fairplay #togetherwearestronger #weareone
Foot Locker . Togetherness campaign 2020
Published:
October 13th 2020
Tom HRVB
Owners
Tom HRVB
Berlin, Germany
Project Made For
Illustrators of Germany
Berlin, Germany
Foot Locker . Togetherness campaign 2020
Foot Locker Europe generic campaign 2020.
226
1.2k
12
Creative Fields
Illustration
,
Character Design
,
Advertising
,
adidas
Advertising
footlocker
Graffiti
music
NewBalance
Nike
pos
sport
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
Report
