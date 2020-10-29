user's avatar
Foot Locker . Togetherness campaign 2020
For the Foot Locker Europe campaign 2020 I created a series of artworks dealing with the topic of "togetherness".

Together and not against each other :)

#unity #peace&love #createtogether #getinspired #fairplay #togetherwearestronger #weareone



    Foot Locker Europe generic campaign 2020.
