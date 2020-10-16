user's avataruser's avataruser's avatar
Monni
Multiple Owners
Behance.net

MONNI

The quality in the life of individuals appears to be facing complex social and economic challenges. Monni is a project that seeks to simplify personal finances through workshops and private consulting. The purpose is to teach users powerful financial tools through practical, instructive, and user-friendly applications. Monni relies on trust. Jorge, CEO of the company, works in a genuinely personalized approach where the focus is to understand the user's concerns and aspirations profoundly. The main objective is to create a human-centered and balanced financial equation. 

We build the design structure by representing the evolution of material currency, translating shapes into geometric patterns. Equilibrium was our approach to a warm finance concept.

Naming · Identity Design · Brand Culture

Creative Direction: Latente  ·  Art Direction & Storytelling: Latente
Strategic Development: Volar en Ve  Branding Photography:  C_129 ·


Monni
247
1.2k
19
Published:
user's avataruser's avataruser's avatar
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Diego Leyva Mexico City, Mexico
    user's avatar
    Latente Studio Mexico City, Mexico
    user's avatar
    Ana Georgina B. Ampudia Mexico City, Mexico

    Monni

    The quality in the life of individuals appears to be facing complex social and economic challenges. Monni is a project that seeks to simplify per Read More
    247
    1.2k
    19
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives