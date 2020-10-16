The quality in the life of individuals appears to be facing complex social and economic challenges. Monni is a project that seeks to simplify personal finances through workshops and private consulting. The purpose is to teach users powerful financial tools through practical, instructive, and user-friendly applications.

Monni relies on trust. Jorge, CEO of the company, works in a genuinely personalized approach where the focus is to understand the user's concerns and aspirations profoundly. The main objective is to create a human-centered and balanced financial equation.