Smart Grow. Math for Toddlers (2 game levels)

We all know that children aged 1 to 6 are much more inclined to play than to focus and study.

This is quite natural. So, we thought why don’t we turn “useless mobile games” into real help

for kids and parents? What if we make “math games” so that kids think they

are playing when in fact they are learning something very useful?





This app engages toddlers in play, gets them interested, surprises them,

and at the same time it introduces them to counting gradually, moving on to

numeracy (the ability to apply math concepts to life) and cardinality

(understanding that the last item counted represents the number of items in the set).







We has created graphics for the two levels of this game. Welcome to this wonderful project!









_______________________________________________________













