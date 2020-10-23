user's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avatar
Blindsight
Multiple Owners
While a cryo capsule resurrects the body of a survived crew member on his long way back to Earth,
his wakening mind unwinds memories of the first contact mission.











Blindsight is a short film created by Danil Krivoruchko in collaboration with artists from around the globe between 2016 and 2020. The film is based on the eponymous
sci-fi novel by Peter Watts. This is a non-commercial self-funded project.

Please check the supporting site covering the film’s creation process in-depth (featuring an interview with Peter Watts himself!)






STORYBOARDS







STILL FRAMES







UI ELEMENTS







SOME OF 3D ASSETS







POSTERS


Please visit the project site to explore in-depth making-of process
and download high-res posters and wallpapers.


Thanks for watching!







CREDITS


Directed by:
Danil Krivoruchko

Edited by:
Viktoriya Yakubova

Score / Sound Design:
Echoic Audio

Voiceover Talent:
Siri Keeton - Daniel Shapiro
The Captain - Norelia Rey
Susan James / Sascha - Natasia Marquez
Amanda Bates - Victoria Hogan
Jukka Sarasti - Ron Marasa
Rorschach - Emma Maidenberg
Jim More - Troy Hudson
News Anchors - Bernie Baggarly, Alessa Ray, V Lexx

Art:
Artem Otvodenkov, Dennis Khramov, Evgeny Kashin,
Ivan Khomenko, Jama Jurabaev, Tory Sica

Modeling:
Alex Malets, Andrei Korovkin, Dimos Hadjisavvas, Ivan Makarkoff,
Kirill Stupin, Serge Aleynikov, Slava Kislyakov, Valentine Sorokin

3D:
Alexey Cheprakov, Danil Krivoruchko, Dmitry Kulikov, Max Chelyadnikov,
Maxim Goudin, Maxim Gureev, Sasha Vinogradova

Web Concept & Design:
Anton Repponen

Copy Editor:
Anya Formozova

Web Development:
Astroshock







Published:
    Published:

