《秋刀魚》秋季號第29期｜內頁插畫

《秋刀魚》秋季號第29期｜雜誌內頁插畫
《Sanma Magazine》Quarterly - Autumn No.29 | Inner page illustration
臺灣 \ 日本 \ 雜誌 \ 插畫 \ 設計
Taiwan \ Japan \ Magazine \ Illustration \ Design
季刊《秋刀魚》是第一本用中文撰寫，專門介紹日本文化如生活、藝術、設計、歷史、科技等多面向主題的臺灣雜誌。於2014年11月創刊，每一期聚焦一個主題，從淺略到深入，透過訪問和邀集臺灣和日本寫手，匯聚不同角度面向的看法，滿足想要到日本旅行的遊客、研究日本文化的學生、欣賞日本藝術的上班族。
Quarterly magazine Sanma is the first taiwanese magazine written in chinese that specializes in promoting the japanese culture, topics such as daily life, art, design, history and technology, etc. Established in November 2014, each season focuses on one theme, from simple to in-depth. It gathers different perspectives through interviewing and inviting the writers from Taiwan and Japan, meant to satisfy the tourists who want to travel to Japan, the students who study japanese cultures, and office workers who appreciate japanese art.
《秋刀魚》10月號的主題想和讀者聊聊「網路購物」，今年由於新冠疫情導致無法前往日本的讀者，《秋刀魚》想介紹能用什麼方式來體驗日本的味道和風景，從時尚、藝術、飲食、娛樂等不同面向來介紹新型的消費模式，其中關於「代購」、「代拍」、「物流」的介紹，《秋刀魚》希望透過 POPOLAND波寶島 提供更有趣的呈現方式，讓讀者們更容易了解購買的物品，究竟是從何處而來。
The theme of Sanma from this October wanted to talk about “Online shopping”. Due to COVID-19, people are not able to travel to Japan. Sanma wanted to introduce ways to experience the flavor and the landscape of Japan and introduce new consumption patterns from different aspects such as fashion, art, food, and entertainment. For the introductions of surrogate shopping, surrogate auction, and logistics, Sanma hopes to provide a more interesting presentation through POPOLAND, so that the readers can easily understand where the purchased items come from.
主題一、購物零距離，代購永流傳
Theme I - Shopping with zero-distance, surrogate shopping forever
設計概念 -
介紹「代理購物」與「代理拍賣」的流程，包含消費者上網訂購、代購或代拍下單付款、商品出貨、商品抵達臺灣、消費者收到商品等步驟，我們將兩個主題分成左右兩部分，從上而下呈現整個流程。由代購商、代標商的建築發展出像是機器觸手用來執行接單、確認商品、收款等動作，往下看便能看見員工正搬運貨物、貨船與飛機正運送貨物、抵達臺灣倉庫由卡車運送，最後透過上下畫框中相同的消費者們都收到商品，暗示「代理購物」、「代理拍賣」的流程順利結束。
Design Concept -
Introducing the process of surrogate shopping and surrogate auction, including the consumers order online, order and pay through surrogate shopping or surrogate auction, goods being shipped and arrive Taiwan, and the consumers receive goods, etc. We divided the two themes into left and right parts, presenting the whole process from top to bottom. The buildings of surrogate shopper and surrogate auctioneer develop like machine tentacles to perform actions such as receiving orders, confirming goods, and collecting payments. Looking down, you can see that employees are moving goods, cargo ships and planes are transporting goods, arriving warehouses of Taiwan and then delivered by trucks. Finally, the same consumers from the upper and lower frames receive the goods, suggesting that the process of surrogate shopping or surrogate auction ended smoothly.
1. 初稿 / First Draft -
2.線稿 / Outline Sketch -
3. 色稿 / Color Draft -
4. 完成 / Complete -
主題二、飄洋過海的物流奇幻之旅
Theme II - The fantasy journey of the logistics across the seas
設計概念 -
以貨物的角度，描繪消費者確定購買商品後，貨物一路通過代購商、卡車、倉庫、海關、貨船，最後抵達消費者手中的整個流程。我們以擬人化方式將貨物變成一對準備從日本到臺灣旅行的旅客，然後依照由上至下、由右至左的閱讀路線，設計出一張涵蓋日本與臺灣街景的貨物旅遊動線圖，藉由配色的暗示，讓讀者一眼知道這對旅客在旅途過程中來到各個據點時的狀態。最後呈現出同一位消費者訂購與收貨的畫面，讓讀者知道這一趟貨物的旅行圓滿結束。
Design Concept -
From the perspective of goods, it depicts the whole process of goods going through surrogate shopper, truck, warehouse, customs, cargo ships, and finally arriving at the consumers after the consumers confirm the purchase. We anthropomorphically transformed the cargo into a pair of passengers preparing to travel from Japan to Taiwan. Then according to the reading order from up to bottom and from right to left, we designed a cargo travel map covering the streets of Japan and Taiwan. Thanks to the color hints, readers can easily follow and understand the entire process and the journey of the goods through the various stages. Finally, the picture of the same consumer ordering and receiving the goods is presented, letting the reader know that the journey of the goods has ended successfully.
1. 初稿 / First Draft -
2.線稿 / Outline Sketch -
3. 色稿 / Color Draft -
4. 完成 / Complete -
客戶 Client \ 秋刀魚雜誌 Sanma Magazine
插畫 Illustration \ POPOLAND 波寶島 - Soch Tsai
翻譯 Translation \ Carina Chen
