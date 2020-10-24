《秋刀魚》秋季號第29期｜內頁插畫

Design Concept -

From the perspective of goods, it depicts the whole process of goods going through surrogate shopper, truck, warehouse, customs, cargo ships, and finally arriving at the consumers after the consumers confirm the purchase. We anthropomorphically transformed the cargo into a pair of passengers preparing to travel from Japan to Taiwan. Then according to the reading order from up to bottom and from right to left, we designed a cargo travel map covering the streets of Japan and Taiwan. Thanks to the color hints, readers can easily follow and understand the entire process and the journey of the goods through the various stages. Finally, the picture of the same consumer ordering and receiving the goods is presented, letting the reader know that the journey of the goods has ended successfully.