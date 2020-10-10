BETWEENNESS
(Stationery Project)
Through Betweenness we have designed our own manifestation for conveying – as a creative studio – our philosophy, our passions, our curiosities and our needs whilst honoring quality and craftsmanship.
Betweenness is for us the concept of connection. The space between and the togetherness that unites one subject to another, finding the links, the common threads and the tessellations.
This journey begins through a stationery set, itself a homage to our appreciation of words and dedication to communication,
art, tradition and writing.
The exercise of writing on paper, converting thoughts into a physical expression, bestows on words an air of permanence which we look to both celebrate and elevate.
Each stationery set, three in total, offers different paper formats, from cards to writing paper, all with their respective envelopes.
Each set is also wrapped in a different fabric, meant as a portrayal of something more permanent and deliver a new function after packaging: being a napkin, placemat, flag or handkerchief only some of our intended ideas.
Printed on these different fabrics are images collected from out personal travels and explorations, thus connecting physical places to abstract ideas through imagery of a fruit, the sun, the sea, a feeling...
The brand is defined every season by our personal life and experiences on traveling and moments we feel inspired by a
collection of photos and poems.
Sustainable, enduring products in collaboration with cross-disciplinary experts who share our philosophy.
Photos by Adrianna Glaviano
https://savvy-studio.net/en/projects/betweenness-stationery-project