user's avatar
Betweenness
SAVVY STUDIO
Behance.net
Image may contain: indoor
BETWEENNESS
(Stationery Project)

Through Betweenness we have designed our own manifestation for conveying – as a creative studio – our philosophy, our passions, our curiosities and our needs whilst honoring quality and craftsmanship.

Image may contain: book
Image may contain: airplane and aircraft
Betweenness is for us the concept of connection. The space between and the togetherness that unites one subject to another, finding the links, the common threads and the tessellations.
Image may contain: indoor
Image may contain: handwriting and map
This journey begins through a stationery set, itself a homage to our appreciation of words and dedication to communication,
art, tradition and writing.
Image may contain: handwriting
Image may contain: handwriting and drawing
Image may contain: indoor
Image may contain: street, city and window
Image may contain: handwriting, letter and book
Image may contain: handwriting, stationary and envelope
The exercise of writing on paper, converting thoughts into a physical expression, bestows on words an air of permanence which we look to both celebrate and elevate.
Image may contain: book
Image may contain: handwriting
Image may contain: handwriting, book and letter
Image may contain: art
Image may contain: abstract
Image may contain: window, door and city
Image may contain: floor and book
Each stationery set, three in total, offers different paper formats, from cards to writing paper, all with their respective envelopes.
Image may contain: wall, indoor and black and white
Image may contain: painting, drawing and child art
Each set is also wrapped in a different fabric, meant as a portrayal of something more permanent and deliver a new function after packaging: being a napkin, placemat, flag or handkerchief only some of our intended ideas.
Image may contain: indoor
Image may contain: handwriting, letter and indoor
Image may contain: snow and bed
Image may contain: book
Image may contain: handwriting, book and letter
Printed on these different fabrics are images collected from out personal travels and explorations, thus connecting physical places to abstract ideas through imagery of a fruit, the sun, the sea, a feeling...
Image may contain: indoor, pillow and box
Image may contain: indoor and wall
Image may contain: doughnut, fruit and donut
Image may contain: book and handwriting
The brand is defined every season by our personal life and experiences on traveling and moments we feel inspired by a
collection of photos and poems.
Image may contain: vase, wall and indoor
Image may contain: building and screenshot
Image may contain: book
Image may contain: handwriting, post-it note and letter
Sustainable, enduring products in collaboration with cross-disciplinary experts who share our philosophy.
Image may contain: book and handwriting
Photos by Adrianna Glaviano

​​​​​​​
https://savvy-studio.net/en/projects/betweenness-stationery-project
Betweenness
182
766
8
Published:
user's avatar
SAVVY STUDIO

    Owners

    user's avatar
    SAVVY STUDIO New York, NY, USA

    Betweenness

    182
    766
    8
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.