Rencontres chorégraphiques de Seine-Saint-Denis

The festival of Rencontres Chorégraphiques Internationales de Seine-Saint-Denis has asked us to establish the Art Direction of its 2020 annual event.
Client: Rencontres chorégraphiques internationales de Seine-Saint-Denis
Year: 2020
More at: murmure.me
Identity
This trailblazing festival dedicated to contemporary choreographic writing looks at the world from a sharp and poetic perspective, while constantly questioning it. We have made new use of plastic material, one that is naturally graphic, the symbol of our consumerism: the bin bag. We have thus created a graphic universe that questions the world surrounding us while remaining elegant.
UltraSolar x TXT25
We have highlighted this creation through a contemporary letterpress choice by working with Adrian Midzic’s Ultrasolar typeface, combined with the TXT25 of another French type designer, Jean-Baptiste Morizot.
A graphic emphasis of movement
A reinterpretation of the mass-produced material by playing on an elegant and current colour range.
Booklet
A resolutely contemporary and playful letterpress thanks to its many variations.
Subtle plays on transparency and differences enable the content typography to be homogenised with the artwork.
A marketing campaign giving imagery pride of place by popping the line-up within a dedicated graphic space.