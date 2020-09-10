Rencontres chorégraphiques de Seine-Saint-Denis

Identity

This trail­blaz­ing fest­iv­al ded­ic­ated to con­tem­por­ary cho­reo­graph­ic writ­ing looks at the world from a sharp and poet­ic per­spect­ive, while con­stantly ques­tion­ing it. We have made new use of plastic mater­i­al, one that is nat­ur­ally graph­ic, the sym­bol of our con­sumer­ism: the bin bag. We have thus cre­ated a graph­ic uni­verse that ques­tions the world sur­round­ing us while remain­ing eleg­ant.