user's avatar
| INDENTIFICATION |
Chiron Duong
Behance.net
Project | INDENTIFICATION |


" Identification. The psychological transformation of a person affects his behavior, his style. Do we need to get rid of fake faces/masks, with every painful drama worked out? We try to play, but all this leads to cyclically repeating events… We again lay on the floor, without a face … Who am I? Why am I? Utopia. Perhaps our mission is to be faceless? "

Creative director and Ideas | Baina Uchaeva
Concept, Photographer | Duong Chiron
Light | Boi Boi
Model| Kim Quy Liem
SFX/Headpiece: Baina Uchaeva
Clothes: Leu Leu Leu, Tri Dong Phong, Tran Quang Bao, Nguyen Quynh Anh, Pham Duy.

Chiron Duong
Image may contain: dance
Image may contain: art
Image may contain: art and outdoor
Image may contain: bird
Image may contain: bird
Image may contain: abstract and blur
Image may contain: bird
Image may contain: person, wall and human face
Image may contain: person, human face and clothing
Image may contain: human face, person and wearing
Image may contain: person and human face
Image may contain: sunset, yellow and person
Image may contain: human face and person
Image may contain: dance
Image may contain: woman and clothing
Image may contain: dance
Image may contain: statue
Image may contain: person, dress and art
Image may contain: flower
Image may contain: sketch, drawing and painting
Image may contain: dance
| INDENTIFICATION |
55
278
2
Published:
user's avatar
Chiron Duong

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Chiron Duong Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

    | INDENTIFICATION |

    55
    278
    2
    Published:

    Creative Fields