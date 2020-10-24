Project | INDENTIFICATION |









" Identification. The psychological transformation of a person affects his behavior, his style. Do we need to get rid of fake faces/masks, with every painful drama worked out? We try to play, but all this leads to cyclically repeating events… We again lay on the floor, without a face … Who am I? Why am I? Utopia. Perhaps our mission is to be faceless? "





Creative director and Ideas | Baina Uchaeva



Concept, Photographer | Duong Chiron

Light | Boi Boi



Model| Kim Quy Liem



SFX/Headpiece: Baina Uchaeva

Clothes: Leu Leu Leu, Tri Dong Phong, Tran Quang Bao, Nguyen Quynh Anh, Pham Duy.





