Project | INDENTIFICATION |
" Identification. The psychological transformation of a person affects his behavior, his style. Do we need to get rid of fake faces/masks, with every painful drama worked out? We try to play, but all this leads to cyclically repeating events… We again lay on the floor, without a face … Who am I? Why am I? Utopia. Perhaps our mission is to be faceless? "
Creative director and Ideas | Baina Uchaeva
Concept, Photographer | Duong Chiron
Light | Boi Boi
Model| Kim Quy Liem
SFX/Headpiece: Baina Uchaeva
Clothes: Leu Leu Leu, Tri Dong Phong, Tran Quang Bao, Nguyen Quynh Anh, Pham Duy.
