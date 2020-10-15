Les Champs Libres - Brand design

[EN] New visual identity for Les Champs Libres of Rennes Métropole, an "interlaCed" logotype synonymous of cultural connection
Les Champs libres is a cultural institution situated in the Rennes Métropole. It brings together three entities under the same roof — the library, the Museum of Brittany and the Espace des Sciences. The project born in 1992 had initially chosen the name "Les Champs Libres" to evoke a source of life, a nourishing space without borders, owned by everyone, in keeping with the cultural lineup.
Graphéine accompanied this institution in the conception of a common visual identity, linking its three constituent entities.
Graphéine accompanied this institution in the conception of a common visual identity, linking its three constituent entities.
[FR] Nouvelle identité visuelle des Champs Libres de Rennes Métropole, un logotype "entrelaCé" synonyme de lien culturel
Équipement culturel public de Rennes Métropole, Les Champs libres rassemblent sous le même toit une bibliothèque, le Musée de Bretagne et un Espace des sciences. Le projet de nouvel équipement culturel né en 1992 avait initialement choisit le nom « Les Champs Libres » pour évoquer une source de vie, des espaces nourriciers libres et sans frontière, propriétés de toutes et tous; en adéquation avec la programmation du lieu.
Graphéine a accompagné ce lieu culturel à la définition d’une identité visuelle commune, liant ses trois entités constituantes.
Graphéine a accompagné ce lieu culturel à la définition d’une identité visuelle commune, liant ses trois entités constituantes.
[EN] An architectural project that reflects Britan territory?
The architecture of Les Champs Libres’ building is massive. "Rough" as its architect Christian de Portzamparc himself describes it. It seemed necessary to counterbalance this with an aesthetic that emphasizes lightness and flexibility.
A certain roundness which corresponds better to the region of Brittany and to the imagery of triskells, marine knots... The building hidden by the train station, must open up towards the heart of the city. For that, Les Champs Libres had to acquire a memorable and recognizable visual identity that would assert its presence.
A certain roundness which corresponds better to the region of Brittany and to the imagery of triskells, marine knots... The building hidden by the train station, must open up towards the heart of the city. For that, Les Champs Libres had to acquire a memorable and recognizable visual identity that would assert its presence.
[FR] Un projet architectural à l’image de la Bretagne ?
Le projet architectural des Champs Libres est massif, « rude » comme le décrit lui même son architecte Christian de Portzamparc. Il semblait nécessaire de contrebalancer avec une esthétique qui met l’accent sur la légèreté et la souplesse.
Une certaine rondeur qui correspond mieux à la Bretagne et à l’imaginaire du triskell, des nœuds marins… Le bâtiment caché par la gare, doit s’ouvrir vers le coeur de ville. Pour cela, Les Champs Libres devaient se doter d’une identité visuelle mémorable et reconnaissable qui permette d'affirmer le lieu.
Une certaine rondeur qui correspond mieux à la Bretagne et à l’imaginaire du triskell, des nœuds marins… Le bâtiment caché par la gare, doit s’ouvrir vers le coeur de ville. Pour cela, Les Champs Libres devaient se doter d’une identité visuelle mémorable et reconnaissable qui permette d'affirmer le lieu.
[EN] Unite and federate around a common logotype
The new visual identity of Les Champs Libres had to set up a clear brand architecture with its constituents.
It was important to conceive a warm identity with a high visibility that lends itself well to the implementation of a strong interior and exterior signage. A brand with the image of a welcoming place, which takes part in the major social and environmental issues of the city for today and tomorrow.
It was important to conceive a warm identity with a high visibility that lends itself well to the implementation of a strong interior and exterior signage. A brand with the image of a welcoming place, which takes part in the major social and environmental issues of the city for today and tomorrow.
[FR] Rassembler et fédérer autour d'un logotype commun
La nouvelle identité visuelle des Champs Libres se devait de mettre en place une architecture de marque globale claire vis à vis de ses constituantes.
Il était important de concevoir une identité chaleureuse avec une grande visibilité qui participe à la mise en place d’une signalétique intérieure et extérieure forte. Une marque à l’image d’un lieu de vie et de culture accueillant, qui prend part aux grands sujets sociaux et environnementaux de la ville d’aujourd’hui et de demain.
Il était important de concevoir une identité chaleureuse avec une grande visibilité qui participe à la mise en place d’une signalétique intérieure et extérieure forte. Une marque à l’image d’un lieu de vie et de culture accueillant, qui prend part aux grands sujets sociaux et environnementaux de la ville d’aujourd’hui et de demain.
[EN] An existing logotype with a typographical choice a "minimum" out of date
Previously, the Les Champs Libres logotype was composed using the typeface 'Minimum' in its Bing version, designed by Pierre di Sciullo in 2004 (the original Minimum dating back to 1986). His drawing, although hand-made, is inspired by the grids formed by the pixels of the first personal computers. Without curves, only with verticals, horizontals and sometimes 45° diagonals, the result is a highly technological-looking typeface, with a strong 90s style. A typeface that reinforced a rigid, inflexible image, ignoring the human aspect, which remains at the
heart of the institution.
heart of the institution.
The logos of the Library and Museum of Brittany were also composed in Minimum in its original version. Only Espaces des Sciences had its own full-fledged logotype with no link to the other entities. This split hampered the recognizability of the project and made the understanding of the place more complex.
Graphéine's mission was to create the visual identity of a place but also of an experience. We had to solve the problem of brand architecture by uniting the 3 entities under the same banner. To create a logo that reaffirms Les Champs Libres' values of "welcoming, common, plural home" and builds public loyalty.
[FR] Un ancien logotype avec un choix typographique un "minimum" daté
Précédemment, le logotype des Champs Libres était composé en Minimum dans sa version Bing, typographie conçue par Pierre di Sciullo en 2004 (le Minimum original datant de 1986). Son dessin, bien que réalisé à la main, s’inspire des grilles que forment les pixels des premiers ordinateurs personnels. Sans courbe, seulement avec des verticales, des horizontales et parfois des diagonales à 45°, il en ressort un caractère technologique, ancré dans les années 90. Une typographie qui renforçait l’image sans rondeur, ni souplesse, relayant l’humain, pourtant au coeur du projet, au second plan.
Les logos de la Bibliothèque et du Musée de Bretagne étaient également composés en Minimum dans sa version classique. Seul l’Espace des Sciences possédait un logotype à part entière sans lien avec les autres entités. Cette scission empêchait une bonne lisibilité du projet et complexifiait la compréhension du lieu.
Graphéine a eu pour mission de créer l’identité visuelle d’un lieu mais aussi d’une expérience. Nous devions résoudre la problématique d’architecture de marque en unissant les 3 entités sous un même étendard. Créer un logo qui réaffirme les valeurs des Champs Libres «maison accueillante, commune, plurielle» et qui fidélise les publics.
[EN] A brand new monogram for Les Champs Libres : The interlaCing
In painting and sculpture, interlacing is an ornament that evokes entangled cords without ends, and is usually symmetrical. Constructed with a single line, the interlaced emblem symbolizes different paths that intersect and meet at a point like an agora. Its construction also brings flexibility and a human touch that contrasts with the architecture. A simple and original symbol with great signage strength.
[FR] Un nouvel emblème pour Les Champs Libres : L’entrelaCé
En peinture et en sculpture, les entrelacs sont des ornements évoquant des cordes sans extrémité et enchevêtrées, en général symétriques. Construit d'un seul trait, l’emblème EntrelaCé symbolise différents chemins qui se croisent et se rencontrent en un point tel une agora. Sa construction vient aussi apporter une souplesse et une touche humaine qui contraste l'architecture. Un symbole simple et original avec une grande force signalétique.
[EN] A visual identity for and by all
It was important for us to propose a flexible identity so that everyone can develop a sense of ownership as well as an emotional bond towards Les Champs Libres. Everyone can appropriate the emblem: draw it, decorate it. Its infinite potential of extension and adaptability ensures that it can be at the heart of the communication.
[FR] Une identité visuelle déclinable pour et par tous
Il nous tenait à cœur de proposer une identité qui ne soit pas rigide afin que chacun puisse s’approprier les Champs Libres et ainsi développer son lien affectif au lieu. Chacun peut se réapproprier l’emblème : le dessiner, le décorer. Son potentiel de déclinaison infini lui assure de pouvoir être au coeur de la communication des Champs Libres et de ses différentes entités pendant de nombreuses années.
[EN] A plural and playful communication
The communication of Les Champs Libres is based on 4 visual principles of using its emblem and putting it in the spotlight. The chameleon interlacing version puts the emblem in the center and decorates it differently according to the seasons and themes. The typographic interlacing helps in creating day-to-day communication by deploying a bank of words built around the letter/emblem C and representing the qualities of Les Champs Libres. Two other visual principles play with the integration of the emblem in the environment of Les Champs Libres and with its public. The emblem intertwines with the environment at different levels, embracing the activities of the place.
The new visual identity takes up the challenge of bringing together its entire cultural offering under a single identity. The message has been made more readable and in line with the values of the place which has a strong social and human commitment. A cultural link!
[FR] Une communication plurielle et ludique
La communication des Champs Libres se déploie sur 4 principes de communication mettant son emblème à l’honneur. « L’enrelaCé caméléon » met l’emblème au centre et le pare différemment au fil des saisons et thèmes. Le langage entrelacé permet lui de construire une communication plus quotidienne en déployant une banque de mots reflets du lieu construits autour de la lettre/emblème C. Deux autres principes visuels jouent avec l’intégration de l’emblème dans l’environnement des Champs Libres et avec ses publics. Ce dernier vient s’entrelacer aux différents plans, embrasse les activités du lieu.
La nouvelles identité visuelle relève le défi de réunir l’ensemble de son offre culturelle sous une même identité. Le message est cette fois-ci plus lisible et en adéquation avec les valeurs du lieu qui s’engage socialement et humainement. Un lien culturel !
Learn more about this project:
Credits:
Creative & Art direction: Jérémie Fesson
Graphic Design: Maxime Saint-Etienne, Sarah Magro
Motion design: Ajitesh Lokhande
Project management: Leslie Darné
Creative & Art direction: Jérémie Fesson
Graphic Design: Maxime Saint-Etienne, Sarah Magro
Motion design: Ajitesh Lokhande
Project management: Leslie Darné