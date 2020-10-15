Les Champs Libres - Brand design

[EN] A plural and playful communication







The communication of Les Champs Libres is based on 4 visual principles of using its emblem and putting it in the spotlight. The chameleon interlacing version puts the emblem in the center and decorates it differently according to the seasons and themes. The typographic interlacing helps in creating day-to-day communication by deploying a bank of words built around the letter/emblem C and representing the qualities of Les Champs Libres. Two other visual principles play with the integration of the emblem in the environment of Les Champs Libres and with its public. The emblem intertwines with the environment at different levels, embracing the activities of the place.







The new visual identity takes up the challenge of bringing together its entire cultural offering under a single identity. The message has been made more readable and in line with the values of the place which has a strong social and human commitment. A cultural link!









