user's avatar
Seekers 2.0
Jean-Michel Verbeeck
Behance.net
Seekers 2.0
Vibrational wooden sculptures. Digital studies.

New instagram page:
Image may contain: wall and indoor
Image may contain: wall and indoor
Image may contain: metalware and indoor
Image may contain: indoor
Image may contain: wall, indoor and bathroom
Image may contain: wall, indoor and chair
Image may contain: indoor
Image may contain: indoor
Image may contain: indoor
Image may contain: abstract
Image may contain: indoor and toilet


T H A N K  Y O U  F O R  W A T C H I N G




Seekers 2.0
121
600
4
Published:
user's avatar
Jean-Michel Verbeeck

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Jean-Michel Verbeeck Los Angeles, CA, USA

    Seekers 2.0

    121
    600
    4
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.