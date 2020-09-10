user's avatar
WORKFORCE ATHLETICS
Tractorbeam ®
Challenge:
How do you encourage corporate wellness through team sports without being cheesy or stale? Our challenge was to emphasize teamwork among companies and their employees, and to illustrate the high-quality standard and care Workforce Athletics gives its employee-athletes. Beer leagues who?

Execution:
Inspired by victory poses big and small, the collaboration that comes from sport, and the precise gridlines of a playing field or court, the brand gives a nod to the world of sports and the players who give it their all every game.


WORKFORCE ATHLETICS
Published:
Tractorbeam ®

    WORKFORCE ATHLETICS

