Log In
Discover
Live
Jobs
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
Sign Up
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Footer
Discover
Live
Jobs
Cancel
Log In
Sign Up
Follow All
Unfollow All
Follow
Following
Tools
Maxon Cinema 4D
After Effects
Cycles 4D
Tools
Add to Moodboard
Save
Appreciate
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Follow All
Unfollow All
Puma RS2K
Multiple Owners
Eugene Pylinsky
Kyiv, Ukraine
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Eugene Lekh
Kyiv, Ukraine
Follow
Following
Unfollow
•
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Featured In
Behance.net
—
11/5/2020
In our latest collaboration with the amazing team at
seek.studio
we had a chance to explore a 3D aesthetic world of the 200
0s for PUMA - a
rewarding journey into a bright and stylish realm.
Add to Moodboard
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Puma RS2K
231
1.3k
10
Published:
November 2nd 2020
Multiple Owners
Eugene Pylinsky
Kyiv, Ukraine
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Eugene Lekh
Kyiv, Ukraine
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Owners
Eugene Pylinsky
Kyiv, Ukraine
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Eugene Lekh
Kyiv, Ukraine
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Puma RS2K
231
1.3k
10
Published:
November 2nd 2020
Tools
Maxon Cinema 4D
After Effects
Cycles 4D
Creative Fields
Advertising
,
Motion Graphics
,
Art Direction
,
puma
ads
ArtDirection
cinema4d
Commercials
Cycles4D
massa+
massaplus
motiondesign
ukraine
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
Report
Jump to Main Content
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Powered By
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help