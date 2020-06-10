user's avatar
Twenty Six Alphabition
Pop & Pac Studio
Behance.net
Image may contain: handwriting, blackboard and drawing
Image may contain: ground, handwriting and footwear
Image may contain: handwriting, drawing and sketch
Image may contain: handwriting and post-it note
Image may contain: handwriting, post-it note and letter
Image may contain: handwriting
Image may contain: handwriting, typography and calligraphy
Image may contain: handwriting, typography and calligraphy
Image may contain: outdoor, menu and handwriting
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: handwriting
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: indoor
Image may contain: indoor
Image may contain: handwriting, cartoon and drawing
Image may contain: art
Image may contain: art
Image may contain: book
Image may contain: stationary
Image may contain: drawing, cartoon and sketch
Image may contain: drawing, sketch and art
Image may contain: gallery, cartoon and drawing
Image may contain: gallery, drawing and scene
Image may contain: indoor
Image may contain: person, wall and scene
Image may contain: wall, picture frame and indoor
Image may contain: person, human face and indoor
Image may contain: abstract and screenshot
Image may contain: person, clothing and man
Image may contain: handwriting and drawing
Follow us on Instagram @pop_and_pac

The @alnf_ is a foundation supporting people who have difficulty reading and writing, suffer from shame, poor self-esteem and negative life experiences. They also lack access to many opportunities that most of us take for granted. ALNF exists to help these people by raising literacy levels in Australia’s most marginalised communities.

The name ‘Twenty Six’ was synonymous with letters and numbers, a creative and artistic representation of the organisation's fundamental focus and the creative responses on show at the exhibition.

The branding and exhibition concept centred around the frustration felt by those that the ALNF support. A visual identity designed to be often hard to read and at times a bit hard to understand, deliberately provoking the audience into those same emotions. Yet the visual identity also provided moments of clarity a resolution of the work done by the ALNF.

The resulting exhibition called on some of Australia’s best design studios and artists to create one of the 26 letters of the alphabet. Each contributor was provided an emotion and a set of design principles. The letters were exhibited and then auctioned off. The exhibition raised much needed awareness of work done by the Subtext program, a program centred around art for literacy. In the course of the exhibition and through online sales, Twenty Six successfully raised in excess of $14,430.29 proving the power of design's ability to contribute to the greater good.

A – Studio IO
B – Confetti
C – Never Now
D – SP_GD
E – Susu Studio
F – Motherbird
G – Studio Round
H – Hungry Workshop
I – Evi O
J – Jac & Co
K – Athlete
L – Love + Money
M – Weekdays
N – Mildred and Duck
O – 3d2d
P – Holt
Q – Steve Gavan
R – Pop & Pac
S – Seesaw
T – Hi Ho
U – The Company You Keep
V – Ortolan
W – Maud
X – Open Season
Y – Swear Words
Z – A Friend of Mine
-
Project: Twenty Six
Project Partners: @hungryworkshop @bone.digital @pop_and_pac
Brand Identity: @pop_and_pac
Twenty Six Alphabition
288
1k
14
Published:
user's avatar
Pop & Pac Studio

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Pop & Pac Studio Melbourne, Australia

    Twenty Six Alphabition

    288
    1k
    14
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.