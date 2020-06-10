Twenty Six Alphabition

Follow us on Instagram @pop_and_pac
The @alnf_ is a foundation supporting people who have difficulty reading and writing, suffer from shame, poor self-esteem and negative life experiences. They also lack access to many opportunities that most of us take for granted. ALNF exists to help these people by raising literacy levels in Australia’s most marginalised communities.
The name ‘Twenty Six’ was synonymous with letters and numbers, a creative and artistic representation of the organisation's fundamental focus and the creative responses on show at the exhibition.
The branding and exhibition concept centred around the frustration felt by those that the ALNF support. A visual identity designed to be often hard to read and at times a bit hard to understand, deliberately provoking the audience into those same emotions. Yet the visual identity also provided moments of clarity a resolution of the work done by the ALNF.
The resulting exhibition called on some of Australia’s best design studios and artists to create one of the 26 letters of the alphabet. Each contributor was provided an emotion and a set of design principles. The letters were exhibited and then auctioned off. The exhibition raised much needed awareness of work done by the Subtext program, a program centred around art for literacy. In the course of the exhibition and through online sales, Twenty Six successfully raised in excess of $14,430.29 proving the power of design's ability to contribute to the greater good.
A – Studio IO
B – Confetti
C – Never Now
D – SP_GD
E – Susu Studio
F – Motherbird
G – Studio Round
H – Hungry Workshop
I – Evi O
J – Jac & Co
K – Athlete
L – Love + Money
M – Weekdays
N – Mildred and Duck
O – 3d2d
P – Holt
Q – Steve Gavan
R – Pop & Pac
S – Seesaw
T – Hi Ho
U – The Company You Keep
V – Ortolan
W – Maud
X – Open Season
Y – Swear Words
Z – A Friend of Mine
Project: Twenty Six
Project Partners: @hungryworkshop @bone.digital @pop_and_pac
Brand Identity: @pop_and_pac
Website: @bone.digital
Printing: @hungryworkshop
Paper: @spicersaus @dodgy.paper
Photography: @shelley_horan @folioio
Styling: @bridget_wald
