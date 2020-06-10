user's avatar
Commissioned Illustration_2020 Fall
Jiaqi Wang
Since I started showing my work by seasonal, I guess it would be good take this as my working dairy. Been busy past few months, here are some work show case.

For Nike China, their new Flyease series. Few steps show the shoes technology :) 
For French perfume brand- Cachare, back to school social media campaign
For Bleacher Report, been doing this for a while.It's about celebrating NFL cutting down dates.
For Hollywood Reporter. I've been commissioned by lots Covid -19  related editorial stuff.  How theater's struggle during this time.
The big house owner can't find right person to do house clean. 
For Shared Future magazine.
For Glab Co-working space branding illustration.
