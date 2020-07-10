DS Automobiles x Paris Fashion Week

DS Automobiles official partner of the Paris Fashion Week.
Un Autre Regard - September issue connects the DS Automobiles concept car collection to the world of fashion.
DS Automobiles is adding a new element to “Un Autre Regard” with an editorial fashion photo shoot dedicated to Paris Fashion Week Women’s Spring/Summer 2021. “Un Autre Regard” connects the DS Automobiles concept car collection to the world of fashion from emerging brands
The DS concept cars play a major role alongside young designers with a fresh new perspective on the world.
Boyarovskaya x DS AERO SPORT LOUNGE
Boyarovskaya is a women's clothing brand based in Paris and founded by Maria Boyarovskaya and Artem Kononenko in 2016. Deconstructing the codes of couture, their clothes are minimalist and often biodegradable. Their designs are characterised by efficient cuts with a modern elegance. Boyarovskaya has been mentored by FHCM since 2018. The brand has also been selected as a Super Talent by Pitti Immagine / Vogue Italia Talents. In March 2020, it joined the official PFW womenswear presentations calendar.
Mossi x DS E-TENSE x DS DIVINE
Designer Mossi Traore is driven, overseeing two projects at the same time. The first is a social unity project oriented towards training and integration: a sewing school that teaches students how to develop their expertise and put it into practice. The second is a fashion brand offering clothes with pure lines and a timeless aesthetic. Those two projects combine in his collections, designed and produced in workshops in the Parisian suburbs. #Mossi won the Pierre Bergé Andam 2020 award and has become part of the PFW Official presentations calendar this September.
Thebe Magugu x DS X E-TENSE
Thebe Magugu studied design, fashion and photography at the prestigious LISOF School of Fashion in Johannesburg. He launched his brand in 2015 after experience with several brands and designers. Proudly African, Thebe Magugu has a strong desire to raise the profile of African fashion. He creates modern clothes with an African twist, employing local techniques from fabric weaving to manufacturing while using local craftsmen and artisans. Thebe Magugu is the winner of the LVMH Prize 2019. Since February 2020, the brand has been on the PFW Womenswear Official Presentations Calendar and part of SPHÈRE – Paris Fashion Week showroom.
TEAM
Models: Olivia Valin @Women360Paris & Justine Nikolaiev @premium_models
Photography: Laurent Nivalle
Movie : Emmanuel Rouyer
Production: Astuce Productions
Styling: Christophe Beltrame
Dressing, make-up, hairdressing: Simon Stromboni & Gwen Ryu
