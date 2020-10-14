Log In
Equity for Vice
Ulises Mendicutty
The Vice en Español team has asked me to make a series of drawings to illustrate equity. The result is a wonderful video that is part of the Vice Glossaries project. I share the drawings and the video with you.
You can follow this link to watch the video
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2646717505590717
Thank you very much for watching. I wait for you on
instagram
for more drawings.
Equity for Vice
Creative Fields
Illustration
,
Digital Art
,
Drawing
,
draw
equity
ILLUSTRATION
pink
portraits
queer
VICE
video
