Equity for Vice
Ulises Mendicutty
The Vice en Español team has asked me to make a series of drawings to illustrate equity. The result is a wonderful video that is part of the Vice Glossaries project. I share the drawings and the video with you.
You can follow this link to watch the video
Thank you very much for watching. I wait for you on instagram for more drawings.
    Creative Fields