











The Y_Desenhar Portugal exhibition is an expo of Portuguese Design based on the conviction that Design schools

are existential laboratories and observatories focused on the technology, sociology and aesthetics of Design, which demonstrate the diversity of perspectives and values in Design teaching.

The invitation sent out to schools to take part in a critical Design exhibition, selecting projects carried out in the previous three years, led to a collection of 142 projects that showcase the ever-increasing variety of Design discussions and concerns. They seem to want to expand to fit knowledge, which leads to the creation of a veritable x-ray of the kind of Design that is taught and fostered in Portugal, as an expression of local consciousness and involvement.











