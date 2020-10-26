user's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avatar
Y, Desenhar Portugal - Porto Design Biennale
Multiple Owners
Y_ Desenhar Portugal  /  Porto Design Biennale              Exhibition design               2019





The Y_Desenhar Portugal exhibition is an expo of Portuguese Design based on the conviction that Design schools 
are existential laboratories and observatories focused on the technology, sociology and aesthetics of Design, which demonstrate the diversity of perspectives and values in Design teaching. 
The invitation sent out to schools to take part in a critical Design exhibition, selecting projects carried out in the previous three years, led to a collection of 142 projects that showcase the ever-increasing variety of Design discussions and concerns. They seem to want to expand to fit knowledge, which leads to the creation of a veritable x-ray of the kind of Design that is taught and fostered in Portugal, as an expression of local consciousness and involvement.






"In our observation of the radicals of Design we find design that is divided between a particular designer, an intention (to change) and technical means (to represent it). That is why we designed the exhibition as a “Y”, which has three converging lines: the lines of authorship, the programme and the technology; but also, because “Y” identifies the generation celebrated in this biennial."

Francisco Providência



client
Porto Design Biennale

year
2019

credits
André Covas, André Duarte, Cristóvão Fernandes, Francisco Seisdedos, Joana Borges,
Liliana Fontoura, Miguel Palmeiro, Pedro Martins, Pedro Sousa, Sofia Silva

curators​​​​​​​
Francisco Providência, Joana Quental, Rui Costa

organised by
Esad-Idea

venue
Galeria Municipal de Matosinhos

photos
Inês D'Orey, united by


    united by Porto, Portugal
    André Duarte Portugal
    André Covas Porto, Portugal
    Pedro Sousa Porto, Portugal
    Cristóvão Fernandes Porto, Portugal
    Sofia Silva Porto, Portugal

