BlackJack Typeface. 2020

Monospace in Uppercase





The edition is available in 3 styles (3 weights, 2 versions) :

- BlackJack Bold + Bold Slanted > 40€ ( 218 caracters / Double "L" glyph, 2 versions accented) - BlackJack Regular + Regular Slanted > 40€ ( 192 caracters) - BlackJack Light + Light Slanted > 40€ ( 232 caracters/ Several versions of letters ) ---- Full pack > 100€



>> Available in OpenType format TTF, OTF for Mac & Windows

>> Contact us !