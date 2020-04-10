user's avatar
Hang to Dry
fagerström ®
Behance.net
​​​​​​​
Hang to Dry
Brand Identity & Packaging  — 2020

Hang to Dry is a new luxury dry clean & laundry shop from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The company offers a fast and premium service, using the best laundry products and taking care of every detail of the cleaning process, as if the garments were their own.

The main goal of H2D is to be Riyadh's first laundry shop in which customers can leave their luxury clothes knowing that they will be treated and cleaned with the utmost care. The company seeks to position itself as the main luxury laundry brand in the KSA, providing its clients with a totally different experience to what they are used to. 

The brand takes its name from one of the washing and care instructions that can be found on clothing labels, and the logo seeks to generate a direct link between the brand and the company's activity, by using a classic and recognizable element in this type of business: the clothes hanger.

HANG TO DRY. PRIME CARE.

Dry Clean | Laundry Shop

-

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia







 _______


For more updates, follow us on:







Hang to Dry
85
477
13
Published:
user's avatar
fagerström ®

    Owners

    user's avatar
    fagerström ® Madrid, Spain

    Project Made For

    user's avatar
    Diseño Madrid Madrid, Spain
    user's avatar
    Be España Madrid, Spain
    user's avatar
    Wehance Madrid, Spain
    user's avatar
    made in Spain Madrid, Spain

    Hang to Dry

    Hang to Dry is a new luxury dry clean & laundry shop from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The company offers a fast and premium service, using the best lau Read More
    85
    477
    13
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.