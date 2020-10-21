Asisa Tranquilidad
The feeling of tranquility is in small details: a summer afternoon, the sun on your face, the breeze swaying your hair… We frame these details compositing with different screen formats and screen designs with the amazing illustrations of Karolis Strautniekas. Isolating the elements that make the scene a moment of peace and calm.
We come up with a very slow edit (7-second shots) and a smooth sound design to produce a calm space in between all the noise of the TV.
The TV spot – Crew's cut
The shots
Animation breakdowns
Thank you