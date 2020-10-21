user's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avatar
Asisa Tranquilidad
Multiple Owners
Behance.net

Asisa Tranquilidad

The feeling of tranquility is in small details: a summer afternoon, the sun on your face, the breeze swaying your hair… We frame these details compositing with different screen formats and screen designs with the amazing illustrations of Karolis Strautniekas. Isolating the elements that make the scene a moment of peace and calm.

We come up with a very slow edit (7-second shots) and a smooth sound design to produce a calm space in between all the noise of the TV.


Client: Asisa
Agency: Wunderman Thompson Spain
Direction: Coppel
Dir Asst.: Quique Rod
Illustration: Karolis Strautniekas
Producer: María Abad
Animation Lead & Compositing: Peter Cobo, Jorge Artola
Character Animation: Javier Ara, Magali García
3D Animation: Luis de la Barrera-Montenegro
Storyboard: Nuño Benito
Sound Design: Banjo Soundscapes
Mix & Effects: La Panadería

The TV spot – Crew's cut


The shots
Animation breakdowns
Thank you
Asisa Tranquilidad
116
405
14
Published:
user's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avatar
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Peter Cobo Madrid, Spain
    user's avatar
    Jorge Artola Madrid, Spain
    user's avatar
    Pablo Coppel Madrid, Spain
    user's avatar
    Luis de la Barrera-Montenegro Madrid, Spain
    user's avatar
    Magali García Montpellier, France

    Asisa Tranquilidad

    Asisa Tranquilidad The feeling of tranquility is in small details: a summer afternoon, the sun on your face, the breeze swaying your hair… We fr Read More
    116
    405
    14
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields