Vogue is the world's largest fashion and lifestyle magazine published by Condé Nast. With over 24.9 million monthly readers and 113.6 million monthly digital users, they have launched their latest monthly edition to join the publication's fast-growing global offering, Vogue Singapore. Vogue Singapore has a new vision for the magazine, focusing on a more artistic approach with each publication feeling like a coffee table art book.

We collaborated with Vogue Singapore on a bespoke typeface inspired by the Vogue orchid and the ancient language of Sanskrit to be used across print and digital for the next 16 months. From inception, the font has been layered in concept with every graphic element added with a meaningful purpose to represent a piece of Singapore's past, present, and future. 

The project is ongoing with the font being re-imagined to align with Vogue Singapore's monthly theme.

Created in collaboration with Margot Lévêque.
