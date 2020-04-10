user's avatar
Brand Illustrations for IV Studio
Hanna Rybak
Behance.net
Brand Illustrations 
for IV Studio

I had a pleasure to design a bunch of goofy characters and then draw a set of 11 brand illustrations with them for the coolest IV Studio. It was such an honor to gain the trust and creative freedom from the talented people behind IV to create their own studio's brand illos.

The illustrations feature five brand characters (and their lil helpers) in different stages of the production process and some extra activities from the studio's daily life. You can also see them in action on IV's website.




- Character Design -
Image may contain: drawing, sketch and cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and sketch
Image may contain: sketch, drawing and cartoon
Image may contain: sketch, drawing and cartoon
Image may contain: sketch, drawing and cartoon
Image may contain: drawing, cartoon and sketch
Image may contain: drawing, cartoon and sketch
Image may contain: drawing, cartoon and sketch
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and illustration
Image may contain: cartoon, toy and child art



- Illustration -
Image may contain: cartoon and screenshot
- Project Timeline
Image may contain: cartoon and illustration
- Producing
Image may contain: cartoon, illustration and screenshot
- Budget
Image may contain: cartoon
- Storyboarding
Image may contain: cartoon, LEGO and illustration
- Illustration
Image may contain: cartoon, LEGO and toy
- 3D Modeling
Image may contain: cartoon, child art and illustration
- Animation
Image may contain: cartoon, LEGO and toy
- Sound Design
Image may contain: LEGO, cartoon and toy
- Music Composition
Image may contain: cartoon, child art and drawing



- Thank you -

    Tools

    Creative Fields

