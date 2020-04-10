Brand Illustrations

for IV Studio





I had a pleasure to design a bunch of goofy characters and then draw a set of 11 brand illustrations with them for the coolest IV Studio. It was such an honor to gain the trust and creative freedom from the talented people behind IV to create their own studio's brand illos.





The illustrations feature five brand characters (and their lil helpers) in different stages of the production process and some extra activities from the studio's daily life. You can also see them in action on IV's website .















