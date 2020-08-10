user's avataruser's avataruser's avatar
Google - Safety Booth
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
One of our favorite project so far. We had to collaborate with Peter Tarka and Google crew to create these fantastic animations. Our part on this was animate all the pieces.
The purpose of the campaign was to explain in a fun way the behavior of users when choosing their passwords. And how the Google 2- steps verification system simplifies this whole process
instagram
THANKS FOR WATCHING
Google - Safety Booth
65
382
3
Published:
user's avataruser's avataruser's avatar
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Amazing Monkeys Granada, Spain
    user's avatar
    Ruben Fernandez Granada, Spain
    user's avatar
    Fernando López Granada, Spain

    Google - Safety Booth

    One of our favorite project so far. We had to collaborate with Peter Tarka and Google crew to create these fantastic animations. Our part on this Read More
    65
    382
    3
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.