Google - Safety Booth

One of our favorite project so far. We had to collaborate with Peter Tarka and Google crew to create these fantastic animations. Our part on this was animate all the pieces.
The purpose of the campaign was to explain in a fun way the behavior of users when choosing their passwords. And how the Google 2- steps verification system simplifies this whole process
