Tencent Arena Of Valor H5
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
Game Design
We made an H5 for Arena of Valor so that players could travel online without going outside.
How to balance gameplay setup with a realistic style? How to complete a large number of content productions in a limited time? Our designers have been working around the clock to let players embark on a perfect “journey”.
Welcome to the King Continent, and let’s tour around the Land of Trisection.

客户 Client:王者荣耀
代理商 Agency: 腾讯游戏 TGideas
制作公司 Production House：SEEN Production
监制 Executive Producer：樟脑玩
客户执行 Account Executive：CC
美术指导 Art Director: 樟脑玩
三维场景设计 CGI Scene Design：吴昊  静痕  kris  王宇
模型 Modeling: 吴昊 静痕 kris 王宇 白纸 瑾琢 kanghui
三维灯光、渲染、合成 CGI Lighting/ Rendering/ Compositing：静痕  kris  王宇
三维动态设计 CGI Animation：静痕  kris  王宇
剪辑 Editor：王宇 褚祯
音乐 Music & Sound Design：Blast studio
创意、宣发设计整理：顾艺 pizza

    user's avatar
    SeenVision studio Beijing, China
    user's avatar
    Xu Ding Shanghai, China
    user's avatar
    JHen chen China
    user's avatar
    BaiZi G Beijing, China
    user's avatar
    GnWiTeWinddd _ Beijing, China

