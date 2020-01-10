We made an H5 for Arena of Valor so that players could travel online without going outside.
How to balance gameplay setup with a realistic style? How to complete a large number of content productions in a limited time? Our designers have been working around the clock to let players embark on a perfect “journey”.
Welcome to the King Continent, and let’s tour around the Land of Trisection.
stills
Tencent Arena Of Valor H5
客户 Client:王者荣耀
代理商 Agency: 腾讯游戏 TGideas
制作公司 Production House：SEEN Production
监制 Executive Producer：樟脑玩
客户执行 Account Executive：CC
美术指导 Art Director: 樟脑玩
三维场景设计 CGI Scene Design：吴昊 静痕 kris 王宇
模型 Modeling: 吴昊 静痕 kris 王宇 白纸 瑾琢 kanghui
三维灯光、渲染、合成 CGI Lighting/ Rendering/ Compositing：静痕 kris 王宇
三维动态设计 CGI Animation：静痕 kris 王宇
剪辑 Editor：王宇 褚祯
音乐 Music & Sound Design：Blast studio
创意、宣发设计整理：顾艺 pizza
客户 Client:王者荣耀
代理商 Agency: 腾讯游戏 TGideas
制作公司 Production House：SEEN Production
监制 Executive Producer：樟脑玩
客户执行 Account Executive：CC
美术指导 Art Director: 樟脑玩
三维场景设计 CGI Scene Design：吴昊 静痕 kris 王宇
模型 Modeling: 吴昊 静痕 kris 王宇 白纸 瑾琢 kanghui
三维灯光、渲染、合成 CGI Lighting/ Rendering/ Compositing：静痕 kris 王宇
三维动态设计 CGI Animation：静痕 kris 王宇
剪辑 Editor：王宇 褚祯
音乐 Music & Sound Design：Blast studio
创意、宣发设计整理：顾艺 pizza