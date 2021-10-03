Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
The Myth of Nymphs in Spring
Nick Liefhebber
The Myth of the Nymphs in Spring

Nymphs are generally regarded as personifications of nature, typically tied to a specific place or landform, and are usually depicted as beautiful maidens. 
A Bridge Across Time

The Ginkgo Biloba or Maidenhair Tree is a living fossil dating back 270 million years. Surviving ages of dinosaurs, mammals, people, war and civilization. A Bridge Across Time. This is a four layer screenprint: elephant grey, golden yellow, juicy peachy orange and bright red, 50 x 70 cm in a limited edition of 16. 
Stone Mason

Chunks of stone sculpted in the perfect shapes, arranged to build a strong but subtle print. This is a two layer screenprint: warm sparkling gold and rich black, 50 x 70 cm in a limited edition of 14
All these colours

Making screenprints also means a lot of testsheets, overprints and trial and error. These often look very interesting with a lot of happy accidents. After photographing and scanning these I thought it'd be cool to create card packs of 7 randomly selected cut-outs from these prints for a small price. 
