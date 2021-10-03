The Myth of Nymphs in Spring

The Myth of the Nymphs in Spring
Nymphs are generally regarded as personifications of nature, typically tied to a specific place or landform, and are usually depicted as beautiful maidens.
A Bridge Across Time
The Ginkgo Biloba or Maidenhair Tree is a living fossil dating back 270 million years. Surviving ages of dinosaurs, mammals, people, war and civilization. A Bridge Across Time. This is a four layer screenprint: elephant grey, golden yellow, juicy peachy orange and bright red, 50 x 70 cm in a limited edition of 16.
Stone Mason
Chunks of stone sculpted in the perfect shapes, arranged to build a strong but subtle print. This is a two layer screenprint: warm sparkling gold and rich black, 50 x 70 cm in a limited edition of 14.
All these colours
Making screenprints also means a lot of testsheets, overprints and trial and error. These often look very interesting with a lot of happy accidents. After photographing and scanning these I thought it'd be cool to create card packs of 7 randomly selected cut-outs from these prints for a small price.
