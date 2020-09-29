ILLUSTRATIONS 18/20
Here is a small selection of various works I have done between the end of 2018-2020, which I am pleased to share with you today !
Sketches and final illustration for the cover of the
Jonathan Lethem's latest novel, "The Arrest".
Some old designs that I had done in print for an exhibition
The cover and researches for the Japanese rapper "LEX" new album untitled "LEX LIFE"
and the cover of the single "Blueberry,Pt.1" by the Swiss artist Makala
A double cover created for the indie game "Soviet Jump Game" available on computer
the cover of "Bloomberg Markets" magazine, issue number 7
An advertising design for the brand of suitcases "RIMOWA"
And some personal illustrations just for fun