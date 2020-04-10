Bits & Pretzels. Redesign.

Everything white-blue in Bavaria; white sausages on the plate, blue people in the Biergarten – cliché!

In reality, everything is much more colourful. Thanks to the chic design that Rocket & Wink tailored for the cliché-free people from

in true founder fashion. Six, in words SECHS colours were used. And then used as horizontal stripes to apply extra Gemütlichkeit. In short: A multi-coloured appearance, which may not let Bavarians vote on a change of the coat of arms, but at least makes them think about it briefly.