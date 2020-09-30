BURBERRY's Baby deer 'POP' Promotional Video
In November 2019, I made a promotional video for Burberry. The studio department proceeded with character synthesis and live-action synthesis of the video after production.
: Main Video
:: Highlight thumbnail
:: Mascot 'POP' + TB monogram
It's Burberry's character, the baby deer 'POP'.
Burberry's new monogram is symbolic of a patterned item.
Main model and character wore it.
In the video, we are wearing clothes with patterns of two different monograms.
: Multiple Views
: Detail cut
:: Credit
Client / Wardrobe
BURBERRY
Film director
Hee june KIM
Film deitor
Taekyoung Lee
Stylist
Eun Gee
Hair stylist
Seon Yeong Lee
Make-up artist
Myung sun Lee (Woosun)
Production
Rhee Jieun KIM
3D Character Director / Rigger · Modeler
Suhyun Kim
Suhyun Kim
3D · Motion Designer
Hyoungjoo Lee
THANK YOU FOR WATCHING.