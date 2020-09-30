user's avataruser's avatar
BURBERRY's Baby deer 'POP' Promotional Video
In November 2019, I made a promotional video for Burberry. The studio department proceeded with character synthesis and live-action synthesis of the video after production.​​​​​​​

: Main Video



:: Highlight thumbnail


:: Mascot 'POP' + TB monogram

It's Burberry's character, the baby deer 'POP'.
Burberry's new monogram is symbolic of a patterned item.
Main model and character wore it.
In the video, we are wearing clothes with patterns of two different monograms.


Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon and toy

: Multiple Views


: Detail cut



:: Credit

Client / Wardrobe
BURBERRY

Film director
Hee june KIM
Film deitor
Taekyoung Lee
Stylist
Eun Gee
Hair stylist
Seon Yeong Lee
Make-up artist
Myung sun Lee (Woosun)
Production
Rhee Jieun KIM 

3D Character Director / Rigger · Modeler
Suhyun Kim
3D · Motion Designer
Hyoungjoo Lee

