



























NT Bau





A raw, neutral and stripped-down typeface, inspired by the German word that translates as “construction, building”. Think of NT Bau as a well-founded structure, an “empty” house if you like, Germanic in its stoicism but resilient and anxious to be furnished and personalized. NT Bau typeface family is available in 5 weights, ideal to coexist with visually engaging concepts around the arts, fashion, architecture, design, and contemporary culture.







































