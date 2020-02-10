user's avataruser's avatar
NT Bau
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
NT Bau

A raw, neutral and stripped-down typeface, inspired by the German word that translates as “construction, building”. Think of NT Bau as a well-founded structure, an “empty” house if you like, Germanic in its stoicism but resilient and anxious to be furnished and personalized. NT Bau typeface family is available in 5 weights, ideal to coexist with visually engaging concepts around the arts, fashion, architecture, design, and contemporary culture. 










THANKS FOR WATCHING

Photography: Agustín Gomez






NT Bau
    Ariel Di Lisio Buenos Aires, Argentina
    Nodo Type Foundry Monterrey, Mexico

    NT Bau New release of Nodo™ Type Foundry. A font with five weights to play. Original Product ©2020. Made in America.
