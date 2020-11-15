Field Office Architecture







We were approached by Field Office to rebrand their existing identity. The brief was to have a clear understated approach that would compliment the overall vision and ethos of their practice. Taking into account the clients vision we wanted to create a brand that although understated would still have a certain amount of depth within the concept. The focus was on creating an underlying system that could evoke interest through the use of subtle structures that would unveil themselves through of layout, grid and typography.







We began by looking at the naming and exploring how best to create a dynamic and flexible brand around the naming Field Office Architecture. We quickly discussed the possibility of abbreviating the name to FOA and explaining how the name through animation could then grow into Field Office Architecture. The concept represented where the client was at the beginning of this process and allow both brand and practice to grow in parallel with one another.





The brand is approached with 3 main restraints that would reflect FOA. Understated. Grid. System. This was executed throughout the branding. This aims to create a subliminal feeling through the execution of the brand identity.



