Cuozzo Fleming design and construct considered buildings to endure over time.
The rebrand of architectural practice JAA to Cuozzo Fleming was in response to a reflection on 5 years of successful business in the planning, design and construction of contemporary architecture. After discussions about the future aspirations of the firm, we were able to assist them in navigating the renaming, giving them the confidence in making some big changes.
The new identity is bold, iconic and bright, firmly rooted in the vibrant hero colour blue. The printed collateral is timeless in its design with a confident application and meticulous execution.
The practice required a portfolio website capable of showcasing completed projects alongside works in progress.
The original brief from the client was simple; 'we would like a beautiful slideshow'. As a result, a simple yet clear experience was developed, with a central focus on project images in a range of sizes, matched with a library of restrained type sizes.
The culmination of the project led to documenting the portfolio of the practice in the first of many Cuozzo Fleming newspapers
The newspaper is a place to show in-depth and behind the scenes content; explore concepts and unrealised plans, and explain more about the design and construction process. It provided the opportunity to introduce the newly-developed identity to potential and existing clients, creating a transparent and collaborative method to generate new business.
