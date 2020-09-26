Enghien-les-Bains Art Centre — 2019/2020

The Art Center d'Enghien-les-Bains is a major player of the cultural life of this city bordering on Paris, designated Creative City from Unesco since 2013. The CDA is endowed with a rich program, in phase with the artistic challenges and technological of its time.





We are continuing to build a strong identity, and a real "signature" in the city and region. A font - Gosha Sans - both very readable and very expressive (mixture of raw forms and subtleties drawing, reminiscent of the digital universe) is used to create generous and colorful compositions mixing texts and pictures.

