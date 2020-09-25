Wordplay 2020.

user's avatar
– 2O2O WORDPLAY –
A new chapter of my ongoing series of expressive typography. This time limited to just 4-colors. Having a lot of fun with these : ) View plenty more explorations with type & words in my Typography Archive.
