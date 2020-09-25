user's avatar
FM Branding
Allan Peters
Introducing FM

Formally Featherston Media, we helped FM with a new brand system that reflected the simplicity of their name change. We leveraged the brand language of the logo by creating brand patterns that let us be bold with the branding without having a giant logo on everything. We picked colors that you can identify from 2 blocks away and kept the communications simple and powerful.
Allan Peters

