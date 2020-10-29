We remember. We remember the awe of white- capped, cathedral peaks towering. We remember the curious breath of alpine air ghosting our cheeks, and our simple glee as we skip stones across the quiet azure of the lake at Bariloche. And skipping desert, we walk hand in hand with whispers exchanged and kisses stolen under a breathless firmament.
To recall what makes us complete, to know again the feeling of being truly present for those we love and elevated in the splendor of our villa atop Bariloche. Villa Beluno exists then on a plane between the blunt physical world and the delicate memories made under the grandeur of our Patagonia sky.