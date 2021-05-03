Brand Name

With the new brand name, we sought to symbolize a platform where people of various body types and styles can communicate through fashion. We finally decided on the name i TOO. It stresses the community aspect of the platform, where people of different styles can share information and experiences.





From ‘i’ TO ‘O’thers

Meet others, both similar and different,

to discover myself both old and new.





The A to Z of fashion,

Bringing diverse body types and styles together.



