Landscapes of Trentino
Claire Droppert
L A N D S C A P E S   O F   T R E N T I N O


'Within the beauty of landscapes, you will find the balance of life.' 

Trentino is a unique paradise located in the North-East of Italy, in the heart of the Italian Alps, between Lake Garda and the Dolomites. It is just South of Austria and famous for its extraordinary variety of landscapes and its impressive mountains. 

The landscape in Trentino is very diverse. Soft hills, tranquil lakes within the background the imposing mountain peaks of the Dolomites. There is beauty in nature everywhere. In fact, it is well known that the calming effects of nature on our minds are a universal, instinctive reaction. But it is to the eye of the beholder to see it...

Lago di Garda II
Val Venegia
Lago de Ledro Mattina
Lago di San Pellegrino II
Val Venegia Gialla
Cavalla Bianco
Lago di Welsperg
Lago di Garda Sera
Lago d'Ampola
Baita Sagantini​​​​​​​
Lago di Garda Tramonto
Lago Di Ledro

Passo Rolle
Lago di Garda I

Lago di San Pellegrino I


© 2020 Claire Droppert 
Contact: info@claireonline.nl

website |  facebook  |  instagram  |  twitter

