Landscapes of Trentino

Trentino is a unique paradise located in the North-East of Italy, in the heart of the Italian Alps, between Lake Garda and the Dolomites. It is just South of Austria and famous for its extraordinary variety of landscapes and its impressive mountains.



The landscape in Trentino is very diverse. Soft hills, tranquil lakes within the background the imposing mountain peaks of the Dolomites. There is beauty in nature everywhere. In fact, it is well known that the calming effects of nature on our minds are a universal, instinctive reaction. But it is to the eye of the beholder to see it...