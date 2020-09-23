user's avatar
black is a color
Tim Tadder
Behance.net

- black is a color -


When primary colors are mixed at equal parts, black is ultimately the precipitating color. During the process, an imperial display of tones appears in the swirling to mirror powerful structure & emotion from the subjects. At a crucial time for the nation to unite, I hope this collection encourages empathy, unity & a non-binary view of race. Black is a color challenges one to see past profiling & foresee the beauty that is capable of elevating the human experience. So much of my life has been colorfully enriched by relationships, experiences, & contributions from humans with African ancestry. Black is a color demands that we look past skin tone, & into beautiful, infinitely complex humans whose lives matter equally. Black is a beautiful color & intrinsically linked to my own liberation as an artist. 


To See More visit us at our website: Tim Tadder




black is a color
470
2k
33
Published:
user's avatar
Tim Tadder

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Tim Tadder Encinitas, CA, USA

    black is a color

    470
    2k
    33
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.