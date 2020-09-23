



- black is a color -









When primary colors are mixed at equal parts, black is ultimately the precipitating color. During the process, an imperial display of tones appears in the swirling to mirror powerful structure & emotion from the subjects. At a crucial time for the nation to unite, I hope this collection encourages empathy, unity & a non-binary view of race. Black is a color challenges one to see past profiling & foresee the beauty that is capable of elevating the human experience. So much of my life has been colorfully enriched by relationships, experiences, & contributions from humans with African ancestry. Black is a color demands that we look past skin tone, & into beautiful, infinitely complex humans whose lives matter equally. Black is a beautiful color & intrinsically linked to my own liberation as an artist.