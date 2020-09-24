NAMING

BRUSCO is a Portuguese expression signifying “abrupt”, “rough”, “sudden” which is easily pronounceable in the context of other languages. BRUSCO situates the brand in a raw, wild universe as a spontaneous, indomitable expression of force driving you to move forward without looking back. Surfing stands precisely in these ethereal moments of strength to embrace unrepeatable waves.





To reinforce the impetuous strength of the ocean and BRUSCO, we have added brand signatures which contextualise the brand in its scope of action.





– The Atlantic Rawness.

With eyes on the Atlantic, BRUSCO stands on the coarse shores of the European territory, embracing abrasive the universe it holds.





– Critical Surf Gear

BRUSCO is made for extreme tricks when the surfer must be absolutely sure that the gear will hold as their absolute best ally.



