Hugh McCarthy is a furniture maker and designer, known for functional and refined pieces that last a lifetime. Echoing Hugh’s approach to his work, we created an identity to visually encapsulate his pared-back design philosophy, reducing the branding down to an essential level whilst still retaining a sense of humanity and authenticity.



The various printed items build further on the clear and simplified communication style used for the identity, utilising contrast and space to create an interplay between the various elements. Warm grey tones were mixed with understated white papers, and letterpress printing was selected for its obvious parallels with the traditional tools and techniques Hugh uses when building his own furniture.