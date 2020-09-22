MILTOS x BOTCHAN RESSHA

“MILTOS” sends out the highest quality Tree to Bar chocolates from Japan to the world. They announced the first collaboration chocolate with “Botchan Ressha,” the oldest light locomotive that exists in Japan. The package was designed by Yuta Takahashi. It has a characteristic minimalist decor design that combines both complexity and refinedness.
日本から世界へ向けて最上級のTree to Barチョコレートを発信する「MILTOS」と、国内に現存する最古の軽便機関車でもある「坊ちゃん列車」が、初のコラボレーションチョコレートを発表。パッケージデザインはYuta Takahashi。複雑さと洗練さを融合させたミニマル・デコのデザインが特徴。
MILTOS sends out the highest quality Tree to Bar chocolates from Ehime Prefecture, Japan, to the world. Kenji Takahashi, the owner himself, travels to countries worldwide that produce cacao and controls the quality from stages before the cacao is harvested. Passion is invested in chocolate making.
日本の愛媛県から世界へ向けて最上級のTree to Barチョコレートを発信するMILTOS。オーナーのKenji Takahashi自ら世界中のカカオ生産国へ赴き、理想のチョコレートを作りを行う為、収穫前のカカオの段階から品質をコントロール。チョコレート作りに情熱を傾けます。
Matsuyama City is also in Ehime Prefecture. It’s a town that produced many writers and poets such as Soseki and Shiki. “Botchan Ressha” was running at a time when these figures were still active. After the service ended in 1954, it was revived in 2001 by IYOTETSU Group Co., Ltd., after 47 years of time. Currently, Botchan Ressha transports people within the city and is one of Matsuyama’s most prominent tourist attractions. People are fond of it as a lovable symbol.
同じく愛媛県に位置する松山市。漱石や子規など多くの文人・俳人を生み出したこの街で彼らが活躍する時代に走っていた「坊ちゃん列車」。1954年に姿を消してから47年の歳月を経て2001年に伊予鉄道（株）が復活させました。現在も人々を乗せて市内を走る坊ちゃん列車は松山有数の観光名所であり、人々から愛されるアイコンとして親しまれています。
Botchan Ressha was revived after overcoming many challenges wishing to vitalize tourism and culture in Matsuyama. This first original chocolate was born as an official collaboration item due to the passions of two companies calling out to each other.
松山の観光、そして文化の活性化を願い様々な障壁を乗り越えて復活した坊ちゃん列車。両社の熱い想いが引き合い、公式コラボレーションアイテムとして初となるオリジナルチョコレートが誕生しました。
The color was inspired by Botchan Ressha’s characteristic color of the body, deep green. Matcha produced in Shingu, a famous tea production site in Ehime Prefecture, was blended with carefully selected high-quality cacao beans. The chocolate is perfect for adults with its deep matcha taste and fruity aroma of the cacao, creating an ideal match.
坊ちゃん列車の特徴的なカラーである、車体のディープグリーンからインスピレーションを得、厳選した上質なカカオ豆に、愛媛県のお茶所として有名な新宮産の抹茶をブレンド。深い抹茶の味わいと、カカオのフルーティな香りがマッチする大人なチョコレートです。
Photos of the oldest light locomotive still existing in Japan, Iyotetsudo Ichi-go Kikansha (Botchan Ressha), were taken. The images were precisely converted into a drawing and were foil-pressed onto the package. The locomotive’s rough impressions were expressed using highly refined techniques.
国内に現存する最古の軽便機関車である伊予鉄道1号機関車（坊ちゃん列車）を撮影、精密に描き起こした物をパッケージに箔押し加工。機関車の持つ無骨な印象を非常に細かなギミックで表現しています。
The concept of this unique chocolate was inspired by the route map of Botchan Ressha that runs in Matsuyama City. Also, there is a hidden maze where you can only reach the goal by taking the route that an actual Botchan Ressha takes in the city.
この一風変わったチョコレートは松山市内を走る坊ちゃん列車の路線図がモチーフになっています。そして実際に坊ちゃん列車が市内を走るルートを通ってしかたどり着けない迷路が隠されています。
A sectioned drawing of the rail and characteristic symbol of the Iyo Railway are marked on the upper cover of the package. The passenger cars and the locomotive are positioned as if they are encircling the package. It reminds you of the Botchan Ressha that continues to run in the city after many years of people being fond of it.
パッケージの上蓋にはレール断面図と伊予鉄道の象徴的なシンボルを刻印。パッケージをぐるりと囲むように客車と機関車が配され、それは長年親しまれながら市内を走り続ける坊ちゃん列車を連想させます。