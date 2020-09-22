MILTOS x BOTCHAN RESSHA

Matsuyama City is also in Ehime Prefecture. It’s a town that produced many writers and poets such as Soseki and Shiki. “Botchan Ressha” was running at a time when these figures were still active. After the service ended in 1954, it was revived in 2001 by IYOTETSU Group Co., Ltd., after 47 years of time. Currently, Botchan Ressha transports people within the city and is one of Matsuyama’s most prominent tourist attractions. People are fond of it as a lovable symbol.







同じく愛媛県に位置する松山市。漱石や子規など多くの文人・俳人を生み出したこの街で彼らが活躍する時代に走っていた「坊ちゃん列車」。1954年に姿を消してから47年の歳月を経て2001年に伊予鉄道（株）が復活させました。現在も人々を乗せて市内を走る坊ちゃん列車は松山有数の観光名所であり、人々から愛されるアイコンとして親しまれています。

