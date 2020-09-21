1910 /





Nineteen Ten is a mexican restaurant and cantina located in London, Uk, named after the year that saw the start of the Mexican revolution, which transformed Mexican culture and culminated in the Mexican constitution.





The graphic proposal alludes to traditional mexican patters with a contemporary approach; we wanted to create a mexican identity without cliches. We found inspiration in "barro negro" a traditional poterry pattern found in Oaxaca that was applied throughout the entire graphic system in metaphorical and playful feel , along with an colorful and memorable palette inspired by renowed mexican arquitect Luis Barragan.







