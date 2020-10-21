The International Moon Base Alliance (IMA) is an association comprised of leading scientists, educators,
and entrepreneurs from space agencies and industries worldwide to advance the development
and implementation of an international base on the Moon.
Our priority is to create an action plan that will culminate with the building of MoonBase prototypes on Earth, followed by a sustainable settlement on the Moon. Building on discussions and recommendations from the Lunar Exploration and Analysis Group (LEAG),
the European Lunar Symposium, the International Space Development Conference, the New Space Symposium, the International Astronautical Congress (IAC), and other worldwide space forums, we intend to formulate an integrated strategy for establishing a proposed multinational lunar base.
The first human habitats on the Moon will probably be capsules transported by rocket ship. The world waits as NASA, SpaceX, and Blue Origin construct the huge lifting capabilities needed to transport the early life support systems to the Moon.
But there is much we can do before this happens. We can send smaller payloads on private launch vehicles to the Moon to prepare things for human arrival. These payloads will contain all the machinery needed to build a Moon Base. And the plan is to create a prototype Base in Hawaii.