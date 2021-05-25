Serialised Adventure
13ep x 22 minutes
All Ages
The show centers around Isaura, a resilient and resourceful girl living in a coastal village in Mozambique.
After risking her life to save a turtle, she is rewarded with a powerful and ancient talisman that allows her to breathe underwater and communicate with turtles.
As bearer of the talisman, she becomes a guardian of the ocean and all the animals living in it. She is not alone however, as she is joined by her trusty, turtle companion Couro.
On her journey Isaura discovers that others have been trusted with similar talisman all around the world, but some will use their incredible power… for evil.
ISAURA has strong conservation messaging, is set in a magical real world - all wrapped up in an epic tale of good vs evil.
ISAURA has completed its second phase of development and is now seeking funding to help take its important message to eyes and ears across the world!
Lucan is an animation studio founded through play and innovation. Personal projects give us the perfect opportunity to explore, discover, fail and succeed - at trying new things.
With ISAURA we wanted to integrate Unreal Engine as a real-time solution to our hybrid 2D/3D pipeline. We are thrilled with the results and were awarded a MegaGrant by Epic Games for our efforts.
ISAURA uses a mix of traditional, rigged and simulated character animation. The backgrounds all started as digital paintings that were then mapped onto 3D geometry. This geo was then spaced out and warped to give a sense of depth and volume. The camera’s were animated in 3D, where we used tracked camera data to give nuance to otherwise stiff, mechanical shots.
Finally the characters and backgrounds all came together in Unreal and Nuke for finishing.
Before putting pen to paper we spent two weeks in various parts of Mozambique taking thousands of reference photographs in an effort to be as authentic to ISAURA's homeland as possible.
We traveled North from the capital of Maputo to Quelimane and Pebane. There we overlanded to remote areas, to capture every detail and texture of the coastal fishing villages and people.
This reference was used in briefing - from backgrounds to characters - in order to achieve the look we had in mind.
Director:
Andrew McNally
Creative Director:
Wian van Bergen
Producer:
Werner Uys
Executive Producer:
Robert Koski
Executive Producer:
Clayton Koski
Writers:
Raffaella Delle Donne
Marc Dey
Clayton Koski
Andrew McNally
Concept Artist:
Sergey Vasnew
Character Artist:
Simang Sibaya
Storyboard Artist:
Gareth Jones
Animation:
Minds Eye Creative
Sun Creature
Lucan
Andre de Villiers
Nadia Darries
Technical Director:
Dillon Sinden
Music & SFX:
Field
Unreal Engine Support: Leaping Rhino
Special thanks to ED Films for their amazing PSD to 3D plugin.
Special thanks to Robert Koski for trusting us to develop this project.