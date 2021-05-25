Serialised Adventure

13ep x 22 minutes

All Ages

The show centers around Isaura, a resilient and resourceful girl living in a coastal village in Mozambique.





After risking her life to save a turtle, she is rewarded with a powerful and ancient talisman that allows her to breathe underwater and communicate with turtles.

‍

As bearer of the talisman, she becomes a guardian of the ocean and all the animals living in it. She is not alone however, as she is joined by her trusty, turtle companion Couro.

‍

On her journey Isaura discovers that others have been trusted with similar talisman all around the world, but some will use their incredible power… for evil.



ISAURA has strong conservation messaging, is set in a magical real world - all wrapped up in an epic tale of good vs evil.

‍

ISAURA has completed its second phase of development and is now seeking funding to help take its important message to eyes and ears across the world!



