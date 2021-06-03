Hamilton — Murph Watch

Revealing the watch from Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar
For the one of the most notable films of 2014, Christopher Nolan's Interstellar, Hamilton created a watch that became a cornerstone of the film's plot. Five years later, the company released a replica of the watch for sale. We were asked to create an art film for the model's prerelease, which would be inspired by Interstellar's cinematography and aesthetic.
The video is tightly connected with the film's aesthetic and story, featuring one of the most important spaces of the film, the Tesseract, as its main hero. Diving into the concepts of time and space, we recreated its features in our video, giving a viewer an opportunity to become part of the Interstellar universe.
The art film featured another important symbol from the film—the bookshelf, a key to communication. Lights translate the signal, using Morse code, a way of transmitting messages, serving human race and connecting us with each other for almost two centuries.
This shape also underlies the design of the watch's package, so it became a link to the actual physical product that inspired the whole film.
Credits
Client:
Hamilton Watch
Creative Direction:
Maxim Zhestkov, Igor Sordokhonov
Design, Animation:
Misha Shyukin
Sound:
Combustion Studio
Year:
2019