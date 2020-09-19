Six Fanarts Challenge - Sailor moon, Hellboy, Howl,etc.

Six Fanarts Challenge
#SixFanarts • 2020
Inking on paper | Coloring with Photoshop
The first fanart! The whole theme was taken inspiration from Ukiyo-e - a traditional Japanese woodblock art with the outfit of 5 sailors were inspired from a movie called Princess Mononoke. The women from the small fortress were strong, independent and took care of many jobs, even the ones that were mostly believed only could be done by men.
Hellboy was often thought of as a strong-build man, who went on adventures and shooting bullets. When I started sketching Hellboy, it was also quarantine days in my country. On those days, people worked from home while the other were fired or lost their jobs. I thought it would be funny if Hellboy took some days off on quarantine, too. There he goes, a strong and thick man, taking care of his little garden, which was also my favorite thing to do when I have free time.
Ponyo was a hard challenge to try. Because of her minimal design, I think there must be more to do, instead of just redesigning her clothing. Thus, I invested in the story of Ponyo and her best friend, Sasuke. They were playing on seesaw. If one goes up, the other one must come down. The simple rule of the game can also describe the situation of human and nature. If humans cannot control their invasion into nature, they will pay the price.
Lich King was a game character, which I have little knowledge before! It was fun to make a fanart of a strange character out of my comfort zone. I depicted him as a samurai on a snowy landscape, as mentioned of where he lived.
Howl took me a lot of time to understand his character (3 months, to be exact). He was a guy who cared a lot about his appearance, especially his hair. And he has magic in his hand. Well, it was fun to make a fanart of a wizard.
Unlike other characters, F.R.I.E.N.D.S casts were real people from a movie series of the same name. It was a challenge to capture the likeliness of the casts on paper with the traditional style. What do you think?
Thank you!