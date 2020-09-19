Six Fanarts Challenge - Sailor moon, Hellboy, Howl,etc.

Ponyo was a hard challenge to try. Because of her minimal design, I think there must be more to do, instead of just redesigning her clothing. Thus, I invested in the story of Ponyo and her best friend, Sasuke. They were playing on seesaw. If one goes up, the other one must come down. The simple rule of the game can also describe the situation of human and nature. If humans cannot control their invasion into nature, they will pay the price.

