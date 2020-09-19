user's avataruser's avatar
Six Fanarts Challenge - Sailor moon, Hellboy, Howl,etc.
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
Six Fanarts Challenge
#SixFanarts • 2020

Inking on paper | Coloring with Photoshop
Image may contain: cartoon, book and drawing
Sailor Moon
The first fanart! The whole theme was taken inspiration from Ukiyo-e - a traditional Japanese woodblock art with the outfit of 5 sailors were inspired from a movie called Princess Mononoke. The women from the small fortress were strong, independent and took care of many jobs, even the ones that were mostly believed only could be done by men.
Image may contain: sketch, drawing and cartoon
Image may contain: drawing, sketch and illustration
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and illustration
Hellboy
Hellboy was often thought of as a strong-build man, who went on adventures and shooting bullets. When I started sketching Hellboy, it was also quarantine days in my country. On those days, people worked from home while the other were fired or lost their jobs. I thought it would be funny if Hellboy took some days off on quarantine, too. There he goes, a strong and thick man, taking care of his little garden, which was also my favorite thing to do when I have free time.
Image may contain: drawing, sketch and illustration
Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: drawing, sketch and illustration
Image may contain: cartoon, book and drawing
Ponyo
Ponyo was a hard challenge to try. Because of her minimal design, I think there must be more to do, instead of just redesigning her clothing. Thus, I invested in the story of Ponyo and her best friend, Sasuke. They were playing on seesaw. If one goes up, the other one must come down. The simple rule of the game can also describe the situation of human and nature. If humans cannot control their invasion into nature, they will pay the price.
Image may contain: sketch, drawing and cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: drawing, sketch and cartoon
Image may contain: book, illustration and cartoon
Lich King
Lich King was a game character, which I have little knowledge before! It was fun to make a fanart of a strange character out of my comfort zone. I depicted him as a samurai on a snowy landscape, as mentioned of where he lived.
Image may contain: drawing, sketch and illustration
Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: drawing, sketch and illustration
Image may contain: drawing, cartoon and poster
Howl - Howl's moving castle
Howl took me a lot of time to understand his character (3 months, to be exact). He was a guy who cared a lot about his appearance, especially his hair. And he has magic in his hand. Well, it was fun to make a fanart of a wizard.
Image may contain: drawing, sketch and illustration
Image may contain: cartoon, illustration and drawing
Image may contain: drawing, sketch and illustration
Image may contain: person, cartoon and drawing
F.R.I.E.N.D.S cast
Unlike other characters, F.R.I.E.N.D.S casts were real people from a movie series of the same name. It was a challenge to capture the likeliness of the casts on paper with the traditional style. What do you think?
Image may contain: drawing, sketch and cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon, illustration and drawing
Image may contain: drawing, sketch and illustration
Thank you!
Six Fanarts Challenge - Sailor moon, Hellboy, Howl,etc.
158
619
14
Published:
user's avataruser's avatar
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Rong Pham United Kingdom
    user's avatar
    Vuon Illustration Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

    Six Fanarts Challenge - Sailor moon, Hellboy, Howl,etc.

    A challenge to make fan arts of 6 requested characters, which I rarely do before. Fun guaranteed
    158
    619
    14
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.