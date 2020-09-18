user's avatar
Shape & Rhythm
Cabeza Patata Studio
Behance.net
Shapes & Rhythm is an exploration in how we might represent music 
- its sounds and the feelings it evokes - 
in illustration form.
Image may contain: cartoon and dance
For this series we focus primarily on the all-encompassing nature music can take. It lifts the characters up and flies around them. 
Image may contain: dance and cartoon
We added 2D shapes on top of the 3D renders to give a tangible representation of the music swirling around the scene.
Image may contain: cartoon and dance
Image may contain: sky, cartoon and skiing
Image may contain: sky, cartoon and dance
We tried various colour options for each image to get a lively and unique colour palette that portrays the musicality.
Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon, wall and person
Image may contain: cartoon, guitar and musical instrument
The patterns on the characters' clothing are all handmade. They add an extra touch of fun and vibrance to the scenes and give a different personality to the character. We experimented with different patterns to try and capture the perfect combination. 
Image may contain: illustration, cartoon and sketch
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and illustration
We initially made some sketches to lay out the characters' positions and ensure we cover a range of instruments, postures and moods.
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and sketch
Image may contain: map, cartoon and drawing
Shape & Rhythm
293
1.3k
16
Published:
user's avatar
Cabeza Patata Studio

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Cabeza Patata Studio Barcelona, Spain

    Shape & Rhythm

    293
    1.3k
    16
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.