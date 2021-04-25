Senate Ecologist Group - Brand design

Green Group of the Senate

Bringing ecology at the heart of the Senate

This is only the second time that an ecologist group has been formed in the Senate, after the one that brought together a dozen senators between 2011 and 2017. Its creation was made possible by the Green victories in many cities in the 2020 municipal elections.





In this context of reformation of the group, we were asked to create a new visual identity, and to guide them in the professionalization of their communication tools.