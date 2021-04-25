Senate Ecologist Group - Brand design

Green Group of the Senate
Bringing ecology at the heart of the Senate
The Ecologist group of the Senate - Solidarity & Territories gathers 12 senators mobilized to bring the voice of ecology in the Senate, in close connection with the ecologist movements and parties, the local elected representatives and the European deputies.
This is only the second time that an ecologist group has been formed in the Senate, after the one that brought together a dozen senators between 2011 and 2017. Its creation was made possible by the Green victories in many cities in the 2020 municipal elections.
In this context of reformation of the group, we were asked to create a new visual identity, and to guide them in the professionalization of their communication tools.
Concept
We imagined a dotted "hemicycle", which could evoke in turn a dandelion flower, a water lily or a Ginkgo biloba leaf. A logo made up of dotted seeds, as if to spread ecological ideas to the heart of the Senate.
The principle of dotted lines offers a simple and effective tool for deploying the visual universe throughout the statements. The idea was to provide them with visual tools that could be used by the senators without the need for a graphic expert to design their messages. This graphic trick, without being absolutely innovative, responds perfectly to these constraints since even PowerPoint allows this type of effect.