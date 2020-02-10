user's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avatar
Snowy Valleys Identity
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
Image may contain: butterfly, cartoon and bird
Image may contain: brick and painting
Image may contain: cartoon and illustration
Image may contain: illustration and cartoon
Image may contain: font
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and illustration
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: cartoon and businesscard
Image may contain: screenshot, abstract and tree
Image may contain: vase
Image may contain: book and cartoon
Image may contain: outdoor, grass and sign
Image may contain: handwriting, menu and screenshot
Image may contain: book
Image may contain: illustration
Image may contain: handwriting
Image may contain: book
Image may contain: fruit, food and apple
Image may contain: fashion accessory, handbag and fashion
Image may contain: cartoon, illustration and typography
Image may contain: butterfly, wall and illustration
Image may contain: building, outdoor and brick
Image may contain: poster and screenshot
Background:
The Snowy Valleys is a newly-formed municipality in New South Wales, lying between the Snowy Mountains, and the rugged, iconic Australian outback. Quintessentially Australian, the region comprises 19 proudly independent country towns and is home to a diverse landscape centred primarily on farming, wine production and outdoor pursuits. Our challenge was to develop a brand for the region that would unify the towns under the Snowy Valleys name, build local pride, showcase what the region has to offer, and increase visitation.

Solution:
The Snowy Valleys is a land beyond time, where life moves to a slower, more considered pace. The identity is built around this idea of seasonality and time. The typeface draws inspiration from historical regional signage combined with the stencilling found on local produce crates. Imagery elevates out-of-license heritage illustrations that favour attention to detail and craft that can only be produced with ample time. The brand voice focuses on pacing, encouraging viewers to read with a cadence that purposely jars readers out of their natural rhythms, urging them to dwell on the calming details.
Snowy Valleys Identity
143
642
10
Published:
user's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avatar
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Jason Little Sydney, Australia
    user's avatar
    Mat Groom Sydney, Australia
    user's avatar
    For The People Sydney, Australia
    user's avatar
    Melissa Baillache Sydney, Australia
    user's avatar
    Kimberly Luo Sydney, Australia

    Snowy Valleys Identity

    143
    642
    10
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.